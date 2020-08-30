The Paris prosecutor’s office, which is handling the case, would not comment. NATO did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Parly also said Sunday that France is putting “massive investment” into military activities in space – notably after a 2018 incident in which a Russian satellite cozied up to a French one in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications.
