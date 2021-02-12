The worst hit area was a construction site for summer villas where the crane was toppled and a container housing the construction workers overturned. Sixteen workers were hurt, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
“Cesme, a paradise on earth, experienced hell last night,” Anadolu quoted the town’s mayor, Ekrem Oran, as saying.
Powerful winds and and hail also caused damage in the nearby town of Urla, destroying hundreds of commercial greenhouses.
