The Environment Agency says the highest rainfall was registered in Swineshaw, in the Peak District — 4.4 inches (112 mm) in the same period.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill says “some places have seen a month’s worth of rain in one day.”

As of Friday, the agency says 117 flood warnings are in place, as well as five severe “danger to life” warnings near the River Don in Doncaster.

Some 30 people sought refuge in the Meadowhall shopping center in Sheffield overnight after weather conditions stranded shoppers who turned up to see Christmas lights switched on.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD