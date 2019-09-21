The four-hour protest was given the go-ahead by local authorities within certain limits and Extinction Rebellion insisted it would “not cause any disruption to vital supplies,” such as medicines.

Highways England urged travelers in a tweet to be aware of disruptions.

Protesters also hung giant banners showing the Extinction Rebellion “XR” emblem from Dover Castle and the town’s iconic white cliffs.

