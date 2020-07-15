The inspectorate said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.
The regional rescue service said up to 35 passengers were injured. Some were transported to hospitals for treatment by helicopters.
There were about 100 people onboard.
The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until Wednesday noon, the Czech Railways said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
