The Baby Trump balloon is seen during a protest in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The US president Donald Trump have canceled an scheduled state visit to Denmark on Sept. 2-3 but demonstrators carried out their protests anyway. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Although U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Denmark, his effigy is here in the form of a 20-foot blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president.

The angry, diaper-clad caricature armed with a cellphone known as “Baby Trump” was floating in the air Monday above a downtown Copenhagen square.

Since the president last month canceled his Sept. 2-3 trip to NATO member Denmark after leaders there mocked his desire to purchase Greenland, the organizers of anti-Trump demonstrations have decided to carry on with their planned rally and decided to fly the blimp.

Trump also has called off a planned trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian at home, and sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.

