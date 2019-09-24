The Trump administration insists some postal carriers like China’s aren’t paying enough to have foreign shipments delivered to U.S. recipients. The U.S. is threatening a walkout as early as Oct. 17.
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has told delegates: “I am personally, personally asking you to support the United States’ position.” He says “no reasonable person” could support the existing reimbursement system.
