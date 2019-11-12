The phone call comes after Macron claimed last week that a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the “brain death” of NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.

Trump’s preoccupation with defense spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the Dec. 3-4 summit in London.

