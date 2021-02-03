The motion is nonbinding, and to date Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party have not sought such an investigation, saying it is a matter best left to prosecutors, not politicians.

AD

An unexplained wealth order, if sought by Sturgeon and granted by the courts, would trigger an accounting investigation. It is not a criminal proceeding. But if the Trump Organization could not satisfy the courts that the money was clean, the Scottish government could, theoretically, seek to confiscate the properties.

AD

The mechanism was designed to keep money launderers, mafia types and international criminals from making large investments in Scotland with dirty money.

The motion is expected to inspire spirited debate, but observers say it is unlikely to win a majority. Scottish politicians initially courted Trump and his investments. Even his critics admit he restored the Turnberry seaside golf links to their former glory.

AD

Still, the parliamentary maneuvers are another sign that private citizen Trump is beginning a new chapter in life. Supporters of the bill say they were energized by Trump’s impeachment shortly before he left office on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Patrick Harvie, the Green Party lawmaker in the Scottish Parliament who called for the vote to pressure the government to pursue an unexplained wealth order, said the people of Scotland have a right to know where the money came from to purchase the golf resorts.

AD

“It’s a very modest step,” Harvie told The Washington Post. Show the source of the money, he said, and if the books are clean, the matter is dropped.

AD

But the lawmaker signaled that for some, it is no mere accounting audit.

“It’s a toxic brand … owned by a disgraced former president, who courted supremacists, who incited violence,” Harvie said. He said Trump’s ownership of celebrated Scottish golf courses soils Scotland’s reputation.

“Why does Scotland want this as a tourist offering?” he said.

Nick Flynn, legal director of the online campaign organization Avaaz, which supports the call to investigate the funding of the golf courses, said Scotland certainly would want to know the source of the money if, say, Russian President Putin purchased a resort.” It’s in the public interest to clear this up,” he said.

AD

AD

The Trump Organization did not provide a response to The Washington Post.

In a statement to the Scotsman newspaper, Eric Trump, executive vice president of his father’s company, said: “At a critical time when politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, they are focused on advancing their personal agendas.”

The Trump Organization’s own financial filings depict the two Scottish golf courses as massive sinkholes of money, which have now cost Trump more than $280 million without ever turning a profit.

Trump bought these properties during a spending spree that preceded his run for office, in which he shifted tactics from earlier phases of his career.

AD

Before, Trump boasted he was “the King of Debt” and relied heavily on borrowed money to limit his own financial risk — a common tactic in the real estate business.

But starting about 2006, Trump spent more than $400 million of his own money on real estate, including the two Scottish courses and 12 other properties, all bought without any public sign of a loan.

Trump and his family have said the money was all Trump’s own. Trump, they said, had made so much cash from other projects that he did not require any loans or outside investors.

AD

“He had incredible cash flow and built incredible wealth,” Eric Trump told The Washington Post in 2018. “He didn’t need to think about borrowing for every transaction. We invested in ourselves.”

AD

Trump bought the land for the Aberdeen course in 2006 for $12.6 million. Since then, he has loaned the golf course an additional $58.6 million to fund the construction of the course and a small hotel.

His investment in Turnberry is even larger: He spent $68 million to buy the famed course in 2014 and has loaned it another $150 million since then.

Neither course has ever turned a profit under Trump’s leadership, according to filings with the British government. But, as of late 2019, there were encouraging signs: Revenue was increasing at Trump’s clubs.

Then came covid-19, which ravaged the tourist business and triggered government-mandated shutdowns at both clubs. Turnberry is still in the midst of a second long-term shutdown, which began in January. The impact on the clubs’ revenue was devastating: Revenue fell by more than 60 percent, as the two clubs took in $28 million less than they had in 2019.

AD

AD

Then, on Jan. 6, Trump addressed a crowd of supporters in Washington and whipped them up with baseless claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. A mob of his followers then stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people died, including a police officer.

Afterward, the most important institution in the British golf world, the R&A, which derives its name from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, said it would not award Turnberry the British Open golf tournament “for the foreseeable future.”

That ended Trump’s hopes that the Open would return to Turnberry, a prize he wanted so badly that — according to the New York Times — Trump asked his ambassador to Britain to press for it.

AD

A spokesman for the union that represents Turnberry’s workers said the resort’s business should improve when lockdowns are lifted — as British tourists look to vacation without crossing borders. But, the spokesman said, the effect of Trump’s bitter last days in office could linger.