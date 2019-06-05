

The Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg. (Charles Mcquillan/Getty Images)

President Trump will arrive at his own golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, Wednesday for a two-night stay — pausing between official events in Europe to visit a business that has cost him $41 million and never reported turning a profit.

Trump, coming off an official state visit to Britain, landed at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland and met briefly with Irish Prime Minister with Leo Varadkar before flying to Doonbeg, about 60 miles away.

The Irish Times reported that Trump had originally wanted to meet with Varadkar at his golf club, but Varadkar wanted to meet at another nearby hotel. The two leaders settled on an awkward compromise: the VIP lounge at the airport.

[In Ireland, Trump downplays ‘border situation’ before heading to his golf course]

Then Trump will leave Doonbeg again on Thursday, visiting France for D-Day commemorations during the day Thursday. Then he returns to Doonbeg on Thursday night, before flying home on Friday.

Despite the odd geography of that schedule — which requires flying hundreds of miles west to Ireland, then hundreds more miles back east to France — Trump said he stayed at Doonbeg for convenience.

“We’re going to be staying at Doonbeg, in Ireland because it’s convenient and it’s a great place. But it’s convenient,” Trump said before he left Washington.

The visit will mark the third time Trump has paused during an overseas trip to visit one of his own businesses — which he still owns, even as president. He made a brief stop at his Waikiki hotel on the way to Asia in 2017, and spent two nights at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland last summer.



A Doonbeg resident prepares for President Trump’s arrival. (Charles Mcquillan/Getty Images)

This visit will bring a large contingent of U.S. and Irish officials, as well as police and security forces, to a village of about 750 people. It is not clear how many of them, besides Trump, will stay at the Doonbeg course’s 120-room hotel.

But, if they want to stay in Doonbeg, they will not have many other choices. Tripadvisor.com lists three hotels, total. Trump’s hotel is rated No. 1. The No. 3 is not a typical hotel but a series of “camping pods” that resemble cozy wooden sheds.

The visit will also bring worldwide publicity to a course that Trump bought in 2014, after its former owners had struggled to turn a profit.

Trump paid $11.9 million, according to Irish corporate records. After that, Trump put in another $30 million into renovating and operating the property, again without taking a mortgage loan.

Doonbeg was one of 14 properties that Trump bought without loans between 2006 and 2014, an all-cash spending binge that topped $400 million — defying his own history as the heavy-borrowing “king of debt.” The Trump Organization has explained this unusual spending — which defies the usual practices of the debt-loving real-estate industry — by saying their other businesses produced enough cash to make it easy.

“I took a chance, I bought it and — no options, no nothing, just bought it for cash, no mortgage, no debt, no nothing — I don’t have debt on any of them, I don’t have debt on very much, period,” Trump told The Washington Post in 2016.

Since then, Doonbeg has never reported turning a profit, losing more than $1 million every year from 2014 to 2017, according to Irish corporate records.

In 2018, the course’s revenue rose slightly — up about 2 percent from $14.2 million to $14.5 million, according to Trump’s latest U.S. financial disclosures. But those disclosures don’t show if the course actually turned a profit, and the Irish records that would show profit or less aren’t yet available.



Police stand on duty in Doonbeg, Ireland, ahead of President Trump’s visit. (Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images)

The course is now waiting on two decisions from Irish planning authorities, which the Trump Organization says are crucial to the club’s future.

One is a proposed seawall to stop the Atlantic Ocean from eroding away part of the golf course.

The Trump Organization cited climate change in its application for the permit, according to a Politico story from 2016, saying that sea-level rise and more powerful storms had worsened the threat of erosion. Trump the politician, of course, has questioned idea that climate change is a threat at all — defying the overwhelming scientific consensus, and his own golf course’s assessment of its future.

[Trump, pressed on the environment in U.K. visit, says climate change goes ‘both ways’]

The application for that seawall is now before Ireland’s national planning authority. In 2018, the Trump Organization also applied to local authorities to expand the hotel itself, adding more than 50 new rental cottages and a large ballroom for events. It is awaiting approval from local officials.

In Doonbeg itself, Trump is likely to find something that escaped him in London: a warm welcome. Trump’s club employs more than 200 people, making it one of the largest employers in a rural area of County Clare. Reporters visiting the area in advance of his visit found that locals — even those who disagreed with his politics — thanked him for bringing customers and money to Doonbeg.

“People divorce Donald Trump the owner of the golf course from his politics,” said James Griffin, a member of the Trump club interviewed by the Irish Times. “People have their own ideas about his policies. The big thing here are the jobs he supports.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news