

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters gather near the Syrian-Turkish border north of Aleppo on October 7, 2019. (Nazeer Al-Khatib/AFP/Getty Images)

European officials were angered and taken aback Monday by the Trump administration’s abrupt decision to withdraw American troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, as Turkey prepares a long-awaited offensive on U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in the region.

Across the continent, officials lamented what they saw as an unfortunate decision that would exacerbate high tensions in an increasingly unstable region. But they also protested another sharp attack from Trump on what he sees as European freeloading and excessive dependence on U.S. military support.

The French Foreign Ministry strongly cautioned against allowing Ankara to go ahead with a planned offensive.

“Any unilateral action could have significant humanitarian consequences and would not provide the conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their areas of origin,” the ministry said in a statement. “It would undermine the stability of this region and our direct efforts on the ground.”

Norbert Röttgen, head of the foreign affairs committee in the German parliament, was more direct. The U.S. “troop withdrawal from northern Syria constitutes another abrupt and destabilizing foreign policy move by the United States,” he said Monday.

“This damages U.S. credibility and stability in the entire region. The planned Turkish offensive is contrary to international law and further militarizes the Kurdish conflict,” he added.

“Renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will not only exacerbate civilian suffering and lead to massive displacement but will also risk severely undermining current political efforts,” European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters Monday, stopping short of mentioning Trump by name.



U.S. and Turkish military forces conduct a joint ground patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria on October 4, 2019. (U.S. Army/Reuters)

President Trump lashed out at European allies early Monday, specifically in relation to Europe’s hesitations about repatriating former Islamic State fighters who left Europe for Syria to fight for the militant jihadist group and who now are imprisoned in Kurdish-controlled camps near the border.

“Europe did not want them back, they said you keep them USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I said ‘NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in U.S. prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials.’”

In Paris and Berlin, officials disputed that characterization and argued that a U.S. withdrawal — not to mention a Turkish offensive on Kurdish forces — could permit former Islamic State fighters to continue terrorist activities.

“Terrorist fighters in detention, including those of foreign nationality, should be tried where they committed their crimes,” the French Foreign Ministry statement said. “This judgment and their safe detention in northeastern Syria is also a security imperative to prevent them from reinforcing the ranks of terrorist groups.”

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative parliamentary bloc, rejected Trump’s criticism, saying: “I consider the president’s analysis to be wrong. Of course, Germany is ready to take responsibility for Islamic State fighters from Germany.”

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed some skepticism about whether the United States would actually fully withdraw from Syria. “After all, you should rely on statements made by Washington officials to begin with and draw your conclusions from official statements,” he said, referring to the sometimes contradictory assessments of Syria policy offered by Trump and his subordinates.

“It is important to avoid any action which may create impediments to the Syrian settlement process,” Peskov added when asked by reporters if he expected the Syrian Kurds to reach out to Damascus in advance of any Turkish military operation.



Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk inside a post where U.S. troops were based in Tal Abyad town, at the Syrian border with Turkey. (AP)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also weighed in via Twitter, calling the United States “an irrelevant occupier” in Syria and saying it was “futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security.”

Iran and Russia support the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad, which has been battling an array of forces fighting under various banners since 2011. More than half a million people have been killed in the brutal conflict, rights groups have estimated, and millions of others have fled their homes.

European security analysts emphasized the serious diplomatic risks that Trump is taking by jeopardizing the procedure, however impromptu, through which former Islamic State fighters have been detained and may ultimately be brought to trial.

“If we have a catastrophic, disorganized, chaotic return of [Islamic State] returnees because the Kurds will no longer be in a position to hold them, or no longer feel an obligation to hold them, that of course will make Mr. Trump a little more unpopular still,” said François Heisbourg, a former French presidential national security adviser.

“This guy has used this as a threat, and then he executes that threat. It’s an absolutely dastardly thing to do.”

Noack reported from Munich. Michael Birnbaum in Brussels and Natalia Abbakumova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news