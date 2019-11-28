Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters took control of Tal Abyad and other border towns in an offensive last month to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border area.
Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. The fighters had, however, partnered with the U.S. against the Islamic State group.
