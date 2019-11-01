By Associated Press November 1, 2019 at 5:22 AM EDTSEVIMLI, Turkey — Turkey and Russia launch joint patrols in a northeastern Syrian region under a deal that halted Turkey’s offensive there.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy