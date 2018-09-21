ISTANBUL — Turkey’s official news agency says an Austrian national has been arrested for alleged terror links.

Anadolu Agency reported Friday that writer Max Zirngast — referring to him as only Max Z. — was arrested along with two others for “membership in an armed terror organization” and jailed pending trial.

They are accused of links to the Turkish Communist Party/Kivilcim, which is considered a terror group. One suspect was released but is required to regularly check in with police.

Zirngast was detained last week, prompting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to demand his release and an explanation from Turkey.

Zirngast, who is also a student of political science, has contributed to left-wing publications.

Ties between Turkey and the European Union have been strained over arrests of foreign nationals, including journalists.

