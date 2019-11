Cavusoglu said: “We are not against NATO’s retaliation plans for the Baltic nations but (NATO) should also want for Turkey what it wants for the Baltics.”

He said the NATO chief was working to overcome the dispute.

A plan to defend the Baltic nations in case of a Russian attack needs the backing of all member states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD