The Turkish authority said Google would have to ensure “active competition in the market” by taking remedial measures within six months. Google will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.
The move comes as regulators in Europe and the U.S. have also taken aim at Google’s dominance in some online markets, such as searches. Google has rejected wrongdoing.
