ISTANBUL — Turkey’s defense ministry says Russia has completed delivery of components for a second battery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system to an airbase in the Turkish capital.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry said it plans to activate the system in April 2020.

Turkey went ahead with the purchase of the Russian-made system despite strong objections from its NATO ally the United States.

Washington says the missiles are incompatible with the NATO system and pose a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program. It suspended Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and has also threatened sanctions against Ankara.

Russia delivered first S-400 battery to Murted Air Base in Ankara in July. Shipments resumed in late August.

