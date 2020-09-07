Early on Jan. 1, 2017, an assailant shot his way into Istanbul’s Reina nightclub where hundreds were partying to celebrate the New Year. The assailant escaped from the scene and the Islamic State group later claimed the massacre.
Several revelers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack. Most of the dead were foreigners.
Police arrested Masharipov in a police raid 15 days after the attack.
Masharipov initially admitted that he had carried out the attack but later denied the charges against him, the state-run Anadolu reported.
In his final words of defense on Monday, Masharipov asked that he be acquitted, saying his initial testimonies were taken under “torture and pressure.” He insisted there was insufficient evidence against him, Anadolu said.
He is expected to appeal his conviction.
Turkey was hit by a string of attacks since 2015 by Kurdish militants and IS. More than 300 people were killed.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.