ISTANBUL — Turkey’s parliament has passed an anti-terror law that gives authorities sweeping powers similar to ones during a 2-year state of emergency that ended last week.

Legislation passed by lawmakers on Wednesday would allow mass purges of public employees for three more years and the holding of certain suspects for up to 12 days without charges.

A state of emergency declared after a failed coup in July 2016 was allowed to expire last week. While it was in place, more than 77,000 people were arrested and some 130,000 civil servants sacked for alleged links to terror groups or to a U.S.-based cleric accused of masterminding the coup.

The new law also would authorize restricting open-air demonstrations to daylight hours.

The law needs the president’s signature to be enacted.

