Eligio Fiori, 66, of Italy, holds a poster showing a poster with photographs of his son Alessandro Fiori and reading in Turkish: ‘Alessandro is missing since March 14, 2018. Wanted’ during an interview with The Associated Press, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Turkish authorities and family members are searching for a 33-year Italian man who has disappeared nearly two weeks ago while visiting Istanbul. (Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press)

ISTANBUL — An Italian father is desperately seeking information about his son, who disappeared in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago.

Thirty-three-year-old Alessandro Fiori of Milan flew there on March 12 and was last spotted on a CCTV camera March 14 in Istanbul’s busy Beyoglu district, where the Italian Consulate is located, his father says.

His phone, wallet and other belongings were found in a hotel trash bin.

His father, Eligio Fiori, told the AP on Tuesday that his son, a marketing manager, often traveled abroad. He last saw Alessandro two weeks ago at their family home. He flew to Istanbul the next day without telling anyone. His mother later checked his credit card activity and found he’d bought a plane ticket.

Fiori said: “They (police) checked hospitals, they checked the morgues and there is no news there.”

