Weekly data also released Sunday showed the northwest province of Canakkale with Turkey’s highest infection rate at 962.98 cases per 100,000 people.
Turkey has seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the government eased virus-control restrictions at the beginning start of March, when daily confirmed cases averaged below 10,000. The government has blamed the rising numbers on coronavirus variants.
A partial closure was re-introduced on April 13, including an extended evening curfew on weekdays, a return to online education and a ban on unnecessary intercity travel.
Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also re-imposed weekend lockdowns and ordered restaurants and cafes shut during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey, which has a population of nearly 84 million, had administered 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
