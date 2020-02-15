He said that a Turkish delegation was due to visit Moscow on Monday in order to talk about the situation in Idlib, much of which remains in rebel hands. The meeting follows previous visits by a Russian delegation to Ankara. Russia supports Assad, while Turkey backs the opposition.

“We are very worried that this is going become a humanitarian catastrophe if the fighting there doesn’t stop,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. He said he pushed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also in Munich, for Russia to lean on Assad’s government to stop the fighting.