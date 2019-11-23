Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.
Turkey-backed fighters captured the city from Kurdish-led fighters in October.
Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in Syria’s north, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Ankara views those Kurdish fighters as terrorists.
The same Kurdish fighters were the United States’ main partner in combating the Islamic State group in Syria.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD