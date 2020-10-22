The joint statement also asked Turkey to accept Cyprus’ invitation to enter negotiations for an agreement on maritime delimitations.
The Turkish foreign ministry said the declaration attacked Ankara rather than supporting peace and stability in the region. It repeated Turkey’s position that cooperation could only take place with the inclusion of Turkish Cypriots in the war-divided island.
“We will continue with determination to protect our rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.”
The summit took place amid high tensions between nominal NATO allies Greece and Turkey over maritime borders and energy rights.
Greece and Cyprus have signed maritime border agreements with Egypt, while Turkey has signed a similar deal with Libya’s Tripoli-based government.
