Turkey has over the past weeks criticized European nations for refusing to take back their nationals. It has vowed to send back IS militants — even if their citizenships have been revoked.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said that Turkey is not a hotel for IS militants and that Ankara would begin repatriating IS militants as of Monday.

Soylu did not provide any numbers or say which countries they would be sent back to.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD