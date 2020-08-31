When the pandemic struck in March, the government imposed a number of restrictions to keep a lid on infections that inevitably hurt the economy.
As well as shutting down some businesses, it imposed weekend curfews, closed borders and restricted domestic travel. Many of the restrictions were lifted in June.
Hopes that the economy would rebound strongly in the third quarter have faltered as tourism levels have been way lower than previous years.
Turkey’s economy grew by 4.4 % in the first quarter.
