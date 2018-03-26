Backdropped by a picture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks during a media conference at the airport in Istanbul before departing for he Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna for the EU-Turkey summit, Monday, March 26, 2018. Erdogan said that membership in the European Union remains a “strategic goal” for his country despite the uneasy relationship with the 28-member bloc. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that membership in the European Union remains a “strategic goal” for his country despite the uneasy relationship with the 28-member bloc.

Erdogan spoke ahead of a likely arduous summit with EU leaders in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna.

Erdogan said he would urge the EU to remove “political and artificial” hurdles against Turkey’s membership and revive stalled accession negotiations during talks with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk.

“As Turkey, we have been continuing on our way with the goal of full membership (of the EU) despite all the mines that were planted on our path and barriers in front of us,” he told reporters. “Today, membership in the European Union remains a strategic goal for us.”

Tusk, speaking later Monday, called the summit an opportunity to re-establish dialogue. He spoke ahead of a working dinner of EU leaders and Erdogan.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said good relations with Turkey are important “to handle the migratory flow, which has created many problems for the Union in recent years.”

The EU largely depends on Turkey to curtail the flow of migrants into Europe but has deep concerns over the state of democracy, human rights and freedoms in the mainly Muslim nation that have taken a turn for the worse after a 2016 failed military coup.

Turkey for its part, accuses EU nations of not backing Ankara’s fight against “terror” groups, including outlawed Kurdish militants and a network led by a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom it accuses of masterminding the coup attempt.

“Unfortunately on this issue (fight against terrorism), we are hearing many statements from the European Union that are in contradiction with their own principles and that never fit into our partnership’s principles,” Erdogan said.

The summit comes amid an array of other issues that have strained ties, including a dispute between Turkey and EU member Cyprus over energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

Turkish warships have prevented a drillship from carrying out exploratory drilling on behalf of Italian company Eni southeast of Cyprus, in a move that the EU criticized.

Turkey objects to “unilateral” gas searches by ethnically divided Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot-run government without the direct involvement of breakaway Turkish Cypriots. The Cyprus government says a gas search is its sovereign right and will benefit all citizens.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.