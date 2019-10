The Trump administration has since sought to contain the conflict between its two allies, rushing to broker a cease-fire between Turkey and Syria’s Kurdish groups.

Turkey’s military said the attack occurred near the border town of Ras al-Ayn where its forces were conducting reconnaissance. The area falls within a 30 kilometer (19 miles) deep border zone Kurdish forces are withdrawing from, under the U.S.-backed deal.

It didn’t specify if the death was a soldier or civilian personnel with the Turkish army.

Despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and a second one negotiated by Russia, occasional skirmishes have continued and both sides have blamed each other for violations. The Turkish military said its forces responded “within the framework of self-defense” to the rockets, mortars and heavy machine gun attack.

A 150-hour truce brokered by Russia, allowing Syrian Kurdish fighters to complete their withdrawal, runs out Tuesday evening. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Saturday the country would restart its operation if the Kurdish forces do not leave.

