ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister says a Turkish citizen who was wounded in the mosque attacks in New Zealand has died.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Thursday: “Unfortunately, we have lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan who was seriously wounded in the treacherous terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

Tuyan was one of three Turkish citizens wounded in the March 15 attack by an Australian white supremacist gunman on two mosques. Tuyan’s death raises the death toll in the attacks to 51.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the father of two children was wounded in the back and the leg and died Thursday after undergoing surgery.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had strongly condemned the Christchurch attack and showed clips of a video taken by the gunman at election campaigns to denounce hatred against Islam.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.