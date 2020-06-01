Millions of people across Turkey took to the streets to denounce President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian leadership in May and June 2013. The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to redevelop Gezi Park, adjacent to Istanbul’s main Taksim square.
Sarisuluk was among a dozen protesters who were killed. Thousands of others were injured.
Erdogan has described the protests as a “coup” attempt against his government.
Anadolu Agency said authorities declared the demonstration to be illegal. Officers broke up the demonstration after the group failed to heed calls to disperse, the agency reported.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.