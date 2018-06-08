In this undated file handout photo, made available by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, (HDP) former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, writes a letter whilst being in prison in Turkey. Of all the candidates in Turkey’s presidential election, Selahattin Demirtas has one major disadvantage: He’s in jail. The pro-Kurdish opposition leader, who is fighting terrorism-related charges, is trying to get his message out in any way he can. He used a 10-minute telephone call he is allowed with his wife to broadcast an election speech while his lawyers carry back and forth journalists’ questions and his responses from his high-security prison. (HDP via AP) (Associated Press)

ANKARA, Turkey — One of the candidates in Turkey’s presidential election later this month has one major disadvantage: He’s in jail.

But Pro-Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas is trying to get out his message in any way he can.

He recently used a 10-minute telephone call he is allowed with his wife to broadcast an election speech while his lawyers carry back and forth journalists’ questions and his responses from his high-security prison.

On Friday, he’ll be tweeting by proxy, responding to public questions posted on social media.

Demirtas, the former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, is one of five candidates running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the June 24 presidential election. Turkey will also hold a parliamentary election on the same day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.