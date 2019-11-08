Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers a security threat for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
The deal with Russia — and a separate one with the U.S. — halted the Turkish offensive. The patrols are aimed at allowing Turkey to ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters have evacuated the border area.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD