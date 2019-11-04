The Turkish invasion aims to push Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Turkey considers them terrorists, but the same fighters had made the core of the U.S.-backed force that battled the Islamic State group.

Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Russia, in which Kurdish fighters would withdraw 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border.

Both sides have accused each other of violations.

