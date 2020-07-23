“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values,’’ Johnson tweeted.
CNN reported that the NFL owner and confidant of Trump questioned why the Black community wishes to celebrate Black History Month, and made generalizations about Black men.
The report also alleged Johnson lobbied politicians to bring golf’s The Open Championship to Trump’s Turnberry course.
