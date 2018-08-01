LONDON — A British court has ordered prominent far-right activist Tommy Robinson to be released on bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court.

Robinson had been jailed for 13 months after live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions. Court of Appeal Judge Ian Burnett quashed the ruling Wednesday and ordered a fresh hearing of the allegation.

Robinson, 35, whose real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the now-defunct English Defence League. He is a self-styled journalist and commentator who issues a steady stream of anti-Muslim statements online.

Supporters broke into a round of applause as Burnett announced his decision. Robinson was not present for the hearing.

