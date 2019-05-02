LONDON — The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate on hold at 0.75% following its first policy meeting since Britain was granted a Brexit delay.

Governor Mark Carney will hold a news conference later Thursday where the focus will be on his views of the economic impact of the Brexit extension, which was granted by the other 27 members of the European Union.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but Parliament twice rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, pushing back the Brexit date to Oct. 31.

The central bank has consistently warned about the economic impact of Brexit uncertainty and of a deep recession if Britain were to leave the EU without a deal.

