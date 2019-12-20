Dunn’s family has urged her to return and face British justice and met President Donald Trump as part of their campaign.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized police to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving “following a thorough review of the evidence available.” A spokesman for the family said they had been informed of the charges.

Prosecutors said they had begun extradition proceedings, although it is up to the government whether to formally ask for Sacoolas to be sent back to Britain. The accident happened near a military base in Northamptonshire.

