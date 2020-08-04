“When looking at any merger, the CMA’s role is to assess whether consumers will lose out from a substantial lessening of competition,’’ said Stuart McIntosh, the inquiry’s chair. “We have not found this to be the case given the scale of Amazon’s current investment, but if it were to increase its shareholding in Deliveroo, that could trigger a further investigation by the CMA.’’
Deliveroo described the news as “fantastic’’ for customers and the British economy. It said it would use the investment to increase choice and value for customers.
Critics had closely watched the authority’s investigation amid concerns about the ever-expanding footprint of big tech companies.
