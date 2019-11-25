Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan conceded Monday that leaving the bloc would only be “the first big step” to completing Brexit, because it would be followed by negotiations on a new trade relationship with the bloc.

The Tories’ election manifesto also commits to a modest increase in public spending, though far less than that proposed by the main opposition Labour Party.

