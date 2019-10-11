Images on social media showed a man in a puffer jacket on the ground, with one police officer holding his wrists and a second officer standing over him with a Taser.

In a series of statements, the Greater Manchester Police said they were alerted to reports of multiple stabbings at Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre at 11:17 a.m. local time.

AD

AD

“In these early stages, we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” police said.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances,” police said.

The counterterrorism unit is a part of Britain’s MI5 service, the domestic counterintelligence and security agency.

Witnesses at the shopping center told Britain’s Press Association that a man tried to slash people, seemingly at random.

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told the PA news agency: “A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.”

AD

Jordan said, “Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores.”

AD

Freddie Houlder, 22, was in the Arndale mall when he heard “a load of screams just outside” the store he was in.

Houlder told the Press Association that a woman came into the shop and told others that “a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me.”

Houlder said, “Luckily she had quite a thick jacket — she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off, but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears.”

The Arndale shopping center is a short walk from the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in May 2017 after a suicide bomb was detonated outside an Ariane Grande concert.

AD

The mall has undergone major renovations since 1996, when it was damaged following an attack in which the Irish Republican Army detonated a 3,300-pound device nearby.

AD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked” by the stabbings. “Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened,” Johnson tweeted.

Karla Adam contributed to this report.

AD