LONDON — Britain’s Supreme Court says that the ban on civil partnerships for different-sex couples is “incompatible” with human rights laws — a decision supporters hope will pave the way for such unions.

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who want to avoid the patriarchal baggage of marriage, say they face discrimination because only same-sex couples are eligible for civil partnerships.

Britain’s government has argued it needs time to study the impact of gay marriage on civil partnerships before deciding whether to extend them to everyone, abolish them or phase them out.

Justice Brian Kerr wrote that the government position “cannot be characterized as a legitimate aim.” Though Wednesday’s ruling “does not oblige the government or Parliament to anything,” the couple hopes it will pressure the government to change the law.

