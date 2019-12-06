Reeves Taylor watched by video link from prison, where she has been held for more than two years awaiting trial. She will now be freed, though she has not been formally acquitted.

Reeves Taylor, 54, is a former university lecturer and was previously married to Charles Taylor, the onetime warlord who was Liberia’s president between 1997 and 2003.

He was convicted in The Hague in 2012 of war crimes including murder, rape and using child soldiers. He is serving his 50-year prison sentence in Britain.

