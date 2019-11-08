In Britain’s 2016 referendum on European Union membership, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain. That appears to have boosted support for independence, which Scottish voters rejected in a 2014 plebiscite.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said Friday that “Scotland’s vote to remain in the EU has been ignored.” She said a vote for the SNP “is a vote to escape Brexit.”

The party says it will try to hold a new independence referendum next year.

