France and a number of other nations on Sunday imposed far-ranging travel bans on those arriving to the continent from Britain, after the health minister said a new coronavirus mutation — spreading faster than other variants — was “out of control.”

British authorities said they currently do not believe that the new mutation is more deadly or vaccine resistant, but claims of a much higher transmissibility have alarmed governments in Europe and beyond.

On Monday morning, Hong Kong, Denmark and Poland joined a dozen other countries, including Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Canada, in banning flights from Britain — though some European officials acknowledged that the efforts may come too late.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said Monday morning that the new variant may already be in France. Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark said they had identified the mutation among recently discovered coronavirus cases in their countries. Israel and Turkey included Denmark in newly imposed travel bans over the weekend.

But the biggest disruptions were expected along the French-British border, where France suspended passenger and accompanied freight traffic, imposing a far more comprehensive ban than the border closures that were introduced during the first wave of the virus in spring.

The new French rules, which took effect Sunday night, will remain in place for 48 hours. The European Union was expected to hold talks on Monday to coordinate on how to proceed starting on Wednesday. The passage from Britain to France is one of the most important transport corridors in Europe, which means that food and other time-sensitive cargo may end up rotting on the side of British roads in the coming days.



Even though the restrictions do not ban trucks from entering Britain, industry representatives cautioned that few companies would be willing to take the risk of then becoming stranded there, meaning that traffic is likely to be heavily impacted in both directions.

“The closure of France to U.K. traffic, including accompanied freight, poses difficulties for U.K. capacity to import and export key goods during the busy Christmas period,” said Andrew Opie, an expert with the British Retail Consortium, according to the Guardian.

Shapps, the British transport secretary, told Sky News that “this won't have an impact on the vaccination program.”

Shares in the operator of the Channel Tunnel, which connects Britain with the continent and is affected by the border closures, were down almost 6 percent on Monday morning, along with many other European transport-linked stocks.

The border disruptions come less than two weeks before Britain is set to cut its last membership ties with the E.U., despite both sides having been unable to agree on a trade deal. One of the most widely feared impacts of a “no deal” Brexit are widespread disruptions along Britain’s borders — a scenario that on Monday appeared to have already materialized, and could put additional pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is under criticism for his handling of Brexit negotiations and the coronavirus pandemic.

British officials on Sunday announced 35,928 new coronavirus cases, nearly double the number from a week earlier. Health officials said that the sharp increase was of serious concern but that it was too early to know if it was linked to the new variant.