By Associated Press March 6, 2020 at 6:00 AM ESTLONDON — British explosives experts are investigating a "suspicious device" found in a car in Luton, around 35 miles (56 kms) north of London.Bedfordshire Police said Friday that two men have been arrested and that a bomb disposal team is attending to the situation.Police said one man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterward.