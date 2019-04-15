LONDON — Brexit may be causing all sorts of uncertainty in Britain but it doesn’t seem to be putting off foreign investors.

In its half-yearly update on global corporate deal-making published Monday, consulting and accountancy firm EY says Britain is the number one investment destination in the world for the first time in the survey’s 10-year history.

Steve Krouskos, a global vice chair at EY, says Britain is an “open environment for foreign investors” even in the midst of the Brexit chaos.

EY found that global interest in mergers and acquisitions is at a 10-year high, with 59 percent of companies planning a deal in the next year.

EY surveyed 2,900 senior executives across 47 countries.

