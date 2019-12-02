The group says the attack happened Friday night in east London after the rabbi left a synagogue. He was in Britain for a family wedding and has since returned to Israel.

London police said an assault was reported at the time and location described. The rabbi has not been named.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack.

Shomrim says the rabbi collapsed on the pavement for several minutes. The group says hate crimes have increased in recent weeks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD