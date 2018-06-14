LONDON — A folk singer who posted videos on YouTube insulting Jews and mocking the Holocaust has been banned from using social media.

A judge at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court sentenced Alison Chabloz on Thursday to a 20-week suspended prison sentence, a year-long social media ban and community service.

Her songs, partly set to traditional Jewish folk music, included lyrics such as: “Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies? Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes.”

Chabloz said the songs were satirical. But the 54-year-old Swiss-British singer was convicted last month of sending offensive, indecent or menacing messages.

Judge John Zani told Chabloz she had shown “no proper remorse” for her actions.

