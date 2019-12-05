The men were arrested in 1972 at the Oval Underground station, together with another man another man, Constantine “Omar” Boucher.

The group, dubbed the “Oval Four,” served eight months in prison but sought to clear their names. Boucher could not be located to take part in the case that was decided Thursday.

Christie’s lawyer Steven Bird says it’s “a travesty” they waited 47 years to be exonerated. “Justice has now finally been done,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD