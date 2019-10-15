The number of people unemployed also rose by 22,000 during the period 1.31 million, lifting the jobless rate to 3.9% from 3.8%.
Earnings growth, including bonuses, also slowed to 3.8% in the three months to August from the year before, down from the 3.9% rate recorded in July.
Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the Brexit-related slump in corporate confidence has finally “taken its toll on the labor market.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD